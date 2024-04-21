Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

For 60 yrs, Cong could not find a tribal to become Prez of India: PM Modi

Modi said that the BJP is committed towards the welfare of the poor and works honestly, but the Congress sells "fear, hunger and corruption in its shop"

PM Modi Banswara

PM Modi speaking at a public rally in Banswara, Rajasthan. (Credits: X)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress party of ignoring the welfare of tribals, saying it could not find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be the President of the country during its 60-year rule.
"Were the tribals not capable? Just see the Congress' mindset. But in 2014, you blessed us.., and now a tribal daughter is the country's president. This is real participation. This is the spirit of the Constitution given by Babasaheb," Modi said addressing a public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi said that the BJP is committed towards the welfare of the poor and works honestly, but the Congress sells "fear, hunger and corruption in its shop".
He alleged that the Congress has always instilled fear among the Dalits, tribals and minorities and is now spreading lies about democracy, the Constitution and reservation to scare them.
"But the country is no longer in the grip of fear. That is why their lies are no longer working. In the states with considerable tribal population, the Congress is ousted from power or has been relegated to the third or fourth position... There is anger among the tribal population and there are concrete reasons for it," Modi said.
He said a tribal welfare ministry was formed only under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
"From among crores of tribal sons and daughters, the Congress could not a single person in 60 years who could become the President of the country," Modi said, adding the Congress and the INDIA bloc even opposed the candidature of the current President who is from the tribal community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon