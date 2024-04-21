Business Standard
Hemant Soren sent to jail for refusing to part ways with 'INDIA': Kharge

He was addressing the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, which was attended by leaders of the anti-BJP alliance

Mallikarjun Kharge,Kharge,Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge during a press conference after multiple OBC organisations extended support to INDIA Alliance, at his residence, in New Delhi, April 13, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Centre for trying to "terrorise" former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and asserted that the JMM leader preferred going to jail rather than parting ways with the INDIA bloc.
He was addressing the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, which was attended by leaders of the anti-BJP alliance.
"Hemant Soren was sent to jail for refusing to part ways with the INDIA bloc. Hemant Soren is a brave person who preferred going to jail rather than bowing down. BJP will be wiped out if it continues to terrorise tribals," Kharge said.
Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.
Kharge also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he insulted President Droupadi Murmu and the tribal community by not inviting her to Ram temple consecration and inauguration of the Parliament building.
"The BJP considers tribals as untouchables," the Congress leader alleged and warned that it will be reduced to 150 to 180 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

