Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INDIA bloc doesn't have any leader who can become PM, claims Amit Shah

The BJP leader said the ongoing parliamentary elections are about choosing between leaders of dynastic politics or honest leader Narendra Modi who considers the country as his family

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit

File image of Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ghatal (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the "corrupt INDI alliance" and said the opposition bloc doesn't have any leader who can become Prime Minister.
While addressing a rally at Ghatal, Shah said the INDIA bloc leaders just want their dynasty to move ahead and "neither have any leaders to lead the country nor have any intention for the development of the nation."

Shah, while referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said "PoK is part of India and we will take it".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The INDI alliance doesn't have any leaders. The INDI alliance wants five PMs in five years. The INDI alliances neither have leaders nor have any intention for the development of the nation," he said.
The BJP leader said the ongoing parliamentary elections are about choosing between "leaders of dynastic politics or honest leader Narendra Modi" who considers the country as his family.
"Sharad Pawar wants his daughter to be the chief minister. Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to succeed her as chief minister. Stalin (Tamil Nadu CM) wants to see his son succeed him. Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Baba to become the Prime Minister of the country. On the other side, there is Narendra Modi Ji who considers the entire country as his family," he said.
Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, "Congress leaders say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India, was part of India, and we will take it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon