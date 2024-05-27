Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INDIA bloc leaders to meet on June 1 to assess LS poll performance

The opposition leaders will discuss their strategy ahead of the June 4 results and assess their performance in the seven-phase elections

INDIA alliance, Opposition parties, Congress, Rahul Gandhi

INDIA alliance (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet on June 1 to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha elections and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.
Sources said the proposed meeting will be convened in Delhi on the afternoon of June 1 when the last phase of polling will be underway.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The opposition leaders will discuss their strategy ahead of the June 4 results and assess their performance in the seven-phase elections, the sources said.
The opposition alliance has been claiming that it would be able to stop the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from returning to power at the Centre and cobble together a government of its own.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting, the sources said.
The ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also claimed that it would form the government at the Centre for the third successive time after these elections.
Twenty-eight opposition parties came together to form the INDIA bloc. However, some parties such as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal later switched over to the NDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Election news Election campaign Opposition parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon