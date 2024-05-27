Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in Bihar today, Amit Shah to campaign in UP

Ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold three rallies in Patna Sahib, Pataliputra and Arrah today. Home minister Shah will hold three public meetings in Kushinagar, Salempur and Chandauli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while BJP national president J P Nadda will be in Varanasi, campaigning for the saffron party.

"He (Modi) makes big claims that the economy is growing at a rapid pace. If it is growing so fast and if the country is really witnessing progress, then why is there no progress in your (people) lives? Why did your children not get employment?

"Why has inflation gone up so much? If the country is progressing, why are the steel factories shutting down here? Why is the industry being weakened by the imposition of the GST (Goods and Services Tax)?" Gandhi asked the gathering

Voting for by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency was underway today with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP-led central government on Sunday, asking why people have not prospered if the country's economy is growing at a rapid pace. At a poll rally in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "speaking lies and making hollow promises to the public only to capture power". At another rally in Chandigarh, she dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) charge that the Congress is anti-Hindu, saying her party's philosophy is based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which has taught people about truth, love, harmony and non-violence.