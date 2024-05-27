Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in Bihar today, Amit Shah to campaign in UP
Ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold three rallies in Patna Sahib, Pataliputra and Arrah today. Home minister Shah will hold three public meetings in Kushinagar, Salempur and Chandauli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while BJP national president J P Nadda will be in Varanasi, campaigning for the saffron party.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP-led central government on Sunday, asking why people have not prospered if the country's economy is growing at a rapid pace. At a poll rally in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "speaking lies and making hollow promises to the public only to capture power". At another rally in Chandigarh, she dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) charge that the Congress is anti-Hindu, saying her party's philosophy is based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which has taught people about truth, love, harmony and non-violence.
"He (Modi) makes big claims that the economy is growing at a rapid pace. If it is growing so fast and if the country is really witnessing progress, then why is there no progress in your (people) lives? Why did your children not get employment?
"Why has inflation gone up so much? If the country is progressing, why are the steel factories shutting down here? Why is the industry being weakened by the imposition of the GST (Goods and Services Tax)?" Gandhi asked the gathering
Voting for by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency was underway today with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.
10:35 AM
Himachal Congress ex-lawmakers now contesting assembly bypolls on BJP ticket
The six disqualified Congress MLAs contesting the assembly bypolls on a BJP ticket have stated that it is the public who voted for them that comes first and not the party they belong to. Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul & Spiti), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar), along with three Independent lawmakers, voted for Harsh Mahajan -- the BJP's nominee in the Rajya Sabha election on February 27. Two days later, the six Congress MLAs were disqualified from the assembly for defying a party whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government.
10:31 AM
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi slams BJP, AAP
"Punjab is going to give a huge victory to the Congress because the central government has tried to bring Punjab down in every way. The Centre wants to drown Punjab by killing the farmers. People are fed up with their policies...AAP leaders are running the drug mafia in Jalandhar. The incident that happened in Nakodar yesterday, the officials going to mining were attacked. Everything is going on under the supervision of the AAP MLA. The attack that happened yesterday was also because of AAP," Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said today.
10:26 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi extends special congratulations to Anantnag-Rajouri voters
"A very special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Anantnag-Rajouri for the record turnout in the Lok Sabha polls. Their enthusiastic participation is a vibrant testament to their democratic spirit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. The constituency, which voted on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, recorded a turnout of 54.84 percent.
10:16 AM
General Elections 2024: If economy growing fast, why people not prosperous, asks Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed at the BJP-led Centre on Sunday, asking why people have not prospered if the country's economy is growing at a rapid pace. At a poll rally in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "speaking lies and making hollow promises to the public only to capture power".
10:13 AM
Lok Sabha elections: BJP chief JP Nadda set to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kaal Bhairava Temple
BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He is set to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairava Temple for 'darshan'. Additionally, Nadda will participate in several programmes during his visit.
9:15 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold three rallies in Bihar's Patna Sahib, Pataliputra and Arrah. Home minister Shah will hold three public meetings in Kushinagar, Salempur and Chandauli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh w
