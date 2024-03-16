Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha election 2024: 12 states have more women voters than men, says EC

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Kumar said

voting, elections, polls

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Kumar said. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Twelve states have more women voters than men, with a total of 47.1 crore females registered in the electoral roll in the country, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference on elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said gender ratio is 948 women to 1000 men in the country which is a "very healthy sign" of women participation in the electoral cycle.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There are 12 such states where the gender ratio is over 1000 which means that number of women voters is more than males and 1.89 crore new voters have joined, out of them in the age group of 18-19 years there are 85.3 lakh women electors so they are going side by side so that is a very healthy sign that women are also participating equally in our elections," he said.
He did not give names of the states.
Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Kumar said.
The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, polling was held in seven phases. There were a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters with about 43.8 crore female voters and nearly 47.3 crore male voters.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 123 cr

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Samajwadi Party declares 6 more Lok Sabha candidates for seats in UP

Vote for leadership which has vision, track record of doing work: Amit Shah

Beauty of democracy lies in 'Janbhagidari': PM pens open letter to citizens

Biggest festival of democracy here, BJP-NDA fully prepared: PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting on June 1; check details here

Topics : Election Commission voting Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon