Beauty of democracy lies in 'Janbhagidari': PM pens open letter to citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wrote an open letter to all citizens of the country and sought suggestions for shaping the Union government's "Viksit Bharat" agenda.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the citizens as "dear family members," emphasizing that their partnership is on the brink of reaching a decade.

"The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," the PM wrote in his letter.





Highlighting the success of several schemes brought by the Centre, PM Modi added, "The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust that you have placed in me."

He further emphasised that India is moving forward with a focus on both tradition and modernity.

PM Modi stated that the country has seen both "unprecedented construction" of next-generation infrastructure and a "rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage."

The Prime Minister further said that today every citizen is proud that the nation is marching ahead while also celebrating its rich culture.

"It is a measure of your trust and support that we could take several historic and major decisions like implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women's participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism," he added.

"The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation's welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly," he said, adding, "I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together.

