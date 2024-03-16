Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Beauty of democracy lies in 'Janbhagidari': PM pens open letter to citizens

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the citizens as "dear family members," emphasizing that their partnership is on the brink of reaching a decade

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wrote an open letter to all citizens of the country and sought suggestions for shaping the Union government's "Viksit Bharat" agenda.
In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the citizens as "dear family members," emphasizing that their partnership is on the brink of reaching a decade.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," the PM wrote in his letter.
Highlighting the success of several schemes brought by the Centre, PM Modi added, "The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust that you have placed in me."

ALSO READ: Biggest festival of democracy here, BJP-NDA fully prepared: PM Modi
He further emphasised that India is moving forward with a focus on both tradition and modernity.
PM Modi stated that the country has seen both "unprecedented construction" of next-generation infrastructure and a "rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage."
The Prime Minister further said that today every citizen is proud that the nation is marching ahead while also celebrating its rich culture.
"It is a measure of your trust and support that we could take several historic and major decisions like implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women's participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism," he added.
"The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation's welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly," he said, adding, "I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together.
 

Also Read

Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event on Oct 31

PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31

J-K govt approves increased subsidy under Centre's urban housing scheme

PM to virtually interact with 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries

Biggest festival of democracy here, BJP-NDA fully prepared: PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting on June 1; check details here

Ram temple, caste census, govt jobs to be key poll agendas in MP, Bihar

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting on May 13, full details here

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting on May 25; check details here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon