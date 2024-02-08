Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP declares candidates for 3 LS seats in Assam

The AAP On Thursday announced three candidates for as many seats in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and hoped that the INDIA bloc will allow them to contest from these constituencies

AAP

AAP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP On Thursday announced three candidates for as many seats in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and hoped that the INDIA bloc will allow them to contest from these constituencies.
Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the names of the three candidates - Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance and we have full faith that the INDIA bloc will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.
Pathak rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls.
"All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," he stressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

ULFA, Centre, Assam govt to sign settlement accord in New Delhi on Friday

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

AAP joins election race in Rajasthan, releases list of 23 candidates

BJP's 2-point programme to spread injustice, hatred, violence, says Rahul

PM Modi not born in OBC family, misleading people: Cong's Rahul Gandhi

Nyay Yatra to go on two-day break after Odisha-leg: Jairam Ramesh

J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha calls on Kashmiri Pandit youth to register as voters

Punjab's 'aam aadmi' most distressed in AAP regime, says SAD chief Badal

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha MPs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon