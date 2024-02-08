Sensex (    %)
                        
Punjab's 'aam aadmi' most distressed in AAP regime, says SAD chief Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said priority would also be given to give a makeover to all the rural roads as well as ensure smooth functioning of the sewerage systems in all towns

Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Badal said the historic city of Tarn Taran would be put on the world map once the SAD was returned to power

Press Trust of India Tarn Taran
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said the 'aam aadmi' of Punjab were the most distressed in the AAP government's regime with people being denied even the basic facilities.
The SAD president, who travelled across Tarn Taran and Khadoor Sahib assembly constituencies as part of the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' said, "This government cannot aspire to represent the common man who is suffering in this regime which is being run by remote control from Delhi."

Badal added that the "remote control" in Delhi is being used to "spread the wings of AAP across the country rather than fulfill the aspirations of the 'aam aadmi' (common man) in Punjab".
Badal said infrastructure had gone to "rot" during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime, be it link roads or sewerage systems or even roads and streetlights in villages.
He added that the poor were being denied social welfare benefits.
The SAD president interacted with labourers who told him that they were the worst-affected in the AAP regime with nothing being done to safeguard their interests.
Badal said the historic city of Tarn Taran would be put on the world map once the SAD was returned to power.
"We will rebuild the entire area around the old town and turn it into a heritage centre in the same manner in which the precincts of Sri Darbar Sahib were turned into a heritage street," said Badal.
He said priority would also be given to give a makeover to all the rural roads as well as ensure smooth functioning of the sewerage systems in all towns and cities.
Speaking to reporters in Khadoor Sahib, the SAD president said, "Once our government is formed, we will come out with a separate plan for developing the entire border belt including inviting industrialists to invest in this area."

He added that if SAD returns to power, it would also encourage establishment of micro and small scale industries in Khadoor Sahib and revitalise old industrial estates like the one at Goindwal Sahib.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

