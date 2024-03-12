Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases second list of 43 candidates

The party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam's Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during the party's CEC meeting, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Rajasthan's Jalore.
The party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam's Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon.
Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a few days ago, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan.
The second list came a day after the Congress' central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters here to finalise the candidates.
In the meeting, discussions were held for more than 60 seats in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.
The seats announced on Tuesday include 13 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference.
Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera were also at the briefing.

Congress Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Election

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

