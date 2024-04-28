Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections: AAP claims party's poll campaign song banned by ECI

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, "It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party's campaign song."

Atishi, AAP press conference

File Image: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP on Sunday claimed the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on the party's Lok Sabha campaign song, 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', stating that it shows the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a bad light.
There was no immediate response from the poll panel to the AAP's claim.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, "It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party's campaign song."

According to the EC, she said, the song shows the ruling party and investigation agencies in a bad light.
"The song does not mention the BJP and does not violate the Model Code of Conduct. It includes factual videos and incidents," she added.
Atishi, who is also a Delhi government minister, accused the EC of not acting on poll code violations committed by the BJP.
"If the BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the (poll code) violations committed by the BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition parties," she said.
The AAP's over two-minute campaign song has been penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. The song was released at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon