Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

On X, PM Modi posted, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" Before filing the papers, the PM will offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and will take a dip in the River Ganga before boarding the cruise ship, some media outlets reported. PM Modi held a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday. PM Modi garlanded a statue of noted educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM modi is gunning for a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

A voter turnout of 38 per cent was registered in the redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha seat without any untoward incident on Monday, the highest since 1996 when the constituency in Jammu and Kashmir saw nearly 41 per cent polling. According to the Election Commission of India, the Srinagar constituency, which saw the first Lok Sabha poll after the abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, registered 38 per cent voting till 11 pm. Voting took place in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Pulwama, and partly in Budgam and Shopian districts at around 2,135 polling stations across the Srinagar parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations, the EC said in a statement.