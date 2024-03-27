The Congress on Tuesday announced its candidates for the remaining four Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. With this, the Grand Old Party has announced candidates for all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Congress' list features an MLA who is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, and two women. The four candidates are Devender Singh Yadav (Bilaspur), Biresh Thakur (Kanker-Scheduled Tribe reserved), Shashi Singh (Surguja-ST) and Dr Menka Devi Singh (Raigarh-ST). The Naxal-affected Bastar (Scheduled Tribe) constituency will alone see polling on April 19 in the first phase of general elections and filing of nominations for the phase started on March 20. Three constituencies - Kanker (ST), Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund - will vote on April 26 in the second phase, while the remaining seven - Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will witness polling on May 7.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj took part in the 'Thali Bajao Campaign' raising the slogan 'Kejriwal ko Riha Karo' (Free Kejriwal from Jail), in the Greater Kailash area. A PMLA court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28, following his arrest on March 21. Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, met him the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday evening.