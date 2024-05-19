Lok Sabha elections: On Rajnath Singh's seat, SP looks to put up a fight

In the bustling bylanes of Lucknow’s famous Hazratganj, lies a 70-year-old tea joint — Sharma Ji ki Chai. As the sun dips below the horizon, bringing respite from the scorching heat, the place buzzes with an electric energy unique to the general elections. Office-goers, party workers, political leaders, and news channels flock here, engaging in animated discussions over kulhad chai and bun maska.

In the past 33 years, Lucknow backed BJP stalwarts in Lok Sabha elections, including the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lalji Tandon. It’s no surprise then that Lucknow is seen as a safe seat for the BJP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ruling party’s candidate, has twice before won here with a resounding majority. “The BJP is coming this year as well. This is its stronghold,” asserts Gopal Sharma, the owner of the tea shop, which has been a witness to India’s journey since Independence. However, a government employee hints at winds of change. “Even if the BJP wins here, the margins may not be as high as before. People are keeping the cards close to their chest,” he confides.





ALSO READ: Top guns hit Delhi streets, Oppn bloc yet to smooth out rough edges Amid election rallies, several campaigns and street plays by industry associations and civil society groups are urging people to vote. “You think people will come out in large numbers in this harsh summer and line up to vote? It will affect the vote share of parties,” opines Vijay Srivastava, a realty businessman.

A drive around the city reveals a stark contrast. While the BJP’s presence is prominent with grand displays of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on billboards, the Opposition, especially Samajwadi Party’s candidate Ravidas Mehrotra, is noticeably absent. “We are fighting elections with public money. We don’t have the kind of resources to put up hoardings throughout the city,” says Pooja Shukla, a Samajwadi Party member. Instead, Mehrotra has opted for an intense door-to-door campaign and public gatherings to connect directly with voters. While Lucknow is Rajnath Singh’s stronghold, Mehrotra is not one to go down without a fight, claims a SP worker. “Don’t write him off yet. The voter is silent this time.”

The scene in old Lucknow’s Sarafa Bazar in Chowk, famous for its chikankari and Tunday Kababs, is anything but silent. The BJP’s song exhorting Lord Ram blares on speakers: “UP mein phir se hum bhagwa lehrayenge (We will unfurl saffron in UP again).”







This bazaar, with a strong Muslim presence, is being swept clean in anticipation of the arrival of Rajnath Singh’s sons, Pankaj and Neeraj Singh. BJP workers, with tilak smeared on foreheads and saffron sashes across shoulders, beat small drums in the build-up. Two swords are also being shown off by one of the party workers, to be presented to the brothers later.

Gaurav Gupta, a BJP worker, insists that Muslims are backing Rajnath Singh and are even leading the procession about to enter the narrow lane of this market. “Why vote for someone else who will lose and waste our vote,” says Rani, a rose seller, who only shares her first name.

However, among the young Muslim population, there are concerns about the BJP government. An accountant from the community says while many women supported the BJP after triple talaq was abolished, there have been concerns about safety among Muslims.

Meanwhile, several kilometers away across the Gomti river, the state government has built a UP Darshan village, with Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, the star feature displayed on its front wall. Closeby is the 1090 chowk, named after the women’s helpline started during Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure, with “I love Lucknow” signage, a popular selfie spot.

But soaring temperatures have left both the places nearly deserted, barring a few outstation visitors. For the BJP and the SP, a lot could depend upon whether Lucknowites decide to beat the heat on voting day this Monday.