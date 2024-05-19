Centre disbursed 'massive' funds for Punjab in 10 years: BJP's Jakhar

For farmers, Kisan Sammaan Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, soil health card scheme and subsidy on fertilisers given by the BJP government helped to augment farmers income in the state, he said.

People of Punjab across all spectrums mainly benefited from the funds provided by the Modi government in the 10 years of the BJP rule at the Centre, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday.

The benefits of the "massive" funds disbursed by the Modi government under its flagship and other schemes penetrated right up to the last mile, he said.

"Be it social security, agriculture, health, infrastructure, welfare, railways, housing, power, nutrition, road network or employment, Punjab received enormous central assistance in the last decade that has been instrumental in elevating Punjab on the socio-economic pedestal," Jakhar said here.

Highlighting the schemes and their corresponding impact, both economic and social, Jakhar said that while the BJP at the Centre continued to help Punjab grow without bias, the people of Punjab can now see through the "false narrative" propelled by the ruling AAP dispensation under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which allegedly failed to live up to many of its poll promises.

"Funds from the Centre to Punjab have been the lifeline of development all three years. Its benefits have percolated to the last man standing," Jakhar said.

Jakhar said the BJP with its schemes and "massive" fund allocation in Punjab has connected with every household in the state.

"Funds for building houses, water supply, electrification, toilet, bulbs and fans have been provided by the BJP. Free ration for food under various central schemes, affordable healthcare, subsidised medicines under Ayushman Bharat, Poshan Abhiyaan and the National Health Mission, financial security under MNREGA, various skill development schemes for jobs, pension and funding for small business," he said listing the government's welfare schemes.

For farmers, Kisan Sammaan Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, soil health card scheme and subsidy on fertilisers given by the BJP government helped to augment farmers income in the state, he said.

He said that under the Centre's KCC scheme, nearly 22.5 lakh farmers in Punjab received Rs 56,754 crore in the last 10 years.

Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a central assistance of Rs 836 crore provided job opportunities to 2.31 lakh people in Punjab by creating nearly 29,000 self-employment ventures in the state.

"Under the Centre's flagship National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab received an assistance of Rs 4,173 crore in 10 years. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as many as 86.94 lakh beneficiaries were made in Punjab. This scheme provides financial protection up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to cover expenses in case of hospitalisation," Jakhar said.