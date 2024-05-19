Top guns hit Delhi streets, Oppn bloc yet to smooth out rough edges

As Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal kickstarted their campaigns in the national capital on Saturday, it kept Delhiites guessing on the reported fissures in the alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a packed Ramlila Ground in Ashok Vihar in the Chandni Chowk constituency, Rahul made a concerted push for the alliance between the two parties in Delhi, which he said was a “united front” to counter the BJP. Rahul’s rally was attended by four AAP MLAs — Rajesh Gupta, Bandana Kumari, Pawan Sharma, and Akhilesh Tripathi. Imran Hussain, the food and supplies minister of Delhi was also present. Several leaders from the AAP youth wing were also present lending their support to the alliance.

Workers also displayed banners, flags and donned t-shirts emblazoned with the logo of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

“Our workers (Congress and AAP) have come together to save the Constitution,” the senior Congress leader said, as he trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Kanhaiya ji just told me that it's strange how Kejriwal ji will press the Congress party button and I will press the AAP button,” Rahul added during his public meeting at Ashok Vihar.

Rahul is a voter in the New Delhi constituency, where AAP’s Somnath Bharati is the common INDIA bloc candidate, while Kejriwal’s residence is in Civil Lines, where Congress’ JP Agarwal is the alliance candidate.





ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leads AAP protest, but Congress, BJP hit back “Look at the crowd. There were so many people because of the alliance rally,” said Brijesh Kumar, a supporter of the Congress, who was present at the rally.

In contrast, the banners at AAP’s road shows, in West Delhi, featured the party’s big guns from West Delhi, including the contesting candidate Mahabal Mishra and Vikaspuri MLA Mahendra Yadav. When Business Standard asked Nirmala Kumari, Nigam Parshad, ward number 112, Sainik Vihar, who was present at the AAP rally, on the Congress candidates who could be seen sharing the stage with Kejriwal, she said, “There will be workers,” without naming anybody.

As Kejriwal conducted Nukkad Sabhas across West Delhi on Saturday, there was no mention of the alliance.

The Congress and the AAP have a seat adjustment agreement under the INDIA bloc, with the Congress contesting three seats (Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, North West Delhi), and the AAP fighting in the remaining four (East Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi).

In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Kejriwal, the son of Delhi, as he often calls himself, stood on the roof of his car and waved at his supporters. “I am a small man, we are a small party, and I used to wonder why they sent me to jail,” Kejriwal said.

Standing alongside the West Delhi candidate Mahabal Mishra, Kejriwal struck the right chords, but there was no mention of the ‘alliance’.“If you want to see me in jail again, press the lotus symbol, and if you want to see me free, press the jhaadu symbol,” Kejriwal said.

The party workers to contesting candidates, including JP Agrawal, were seen wearing scarves with both Congress and AAP logos at the Congress rally. Workers distributed caps, t-shirts, scarves, badges, and flags to the public present there. “We are supporting the alliance. For many years, we voted for Congress but shifted to AAP in the last 6 years,” said Tulsiram Kumar, a supporter in the Congress rally. “This is the time for Congress to gain its vote share back,” he added.

A supporter at the AAP rally, who did not wish to be named said, “We support Kejriwal for the work he has done in Delhi”.

Pointing at the newly built road, another supporter said: “A lot of development has taken place.” Both, however, agreed that Kejriwal needs the support of the Congress if he aims to be the Prime Minister in the future.

Ovais Sultan Khan, a Delhi-based human rights activist, who is well-versed with the North East Delhi constituency, believed that the Congress was promoting the alliance better, while AAP was going solo on the posters and rallies.

“The alliance has given a clear choice to the voters, especially the Muslim community in the area. Earlier, the Congress and AAP could eat each other’s vote share, this shouldn't be an issue now,” Khan added.