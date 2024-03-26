Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls 2024: ECI issues advisory for voter safety against heatwave

Following the heatwave alert issued by the IMD, the Election Commission has asked officials to take precautionary measures to tackle the heat wave impact during polls

Election Commission of India, ECI

Election Commission of India, ECI(Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) regarding the prevention of heat wave impact on voters during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the probability of stronger and longer spells of heatwaves this summer, the order cited.

Keeping in mind the peak summer time during which the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, the ECI asked for strict compliance with the assured minimum facilities and other facilities to be provided at polling stations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Here are some of the ECI directions regarding the conduct at polling stations:

Polling booths to be set up on ground floors


The Commission directed the CEOs to ensure that polling booths are set up on the ground floor of a building to facilitate a smooth voting experience for the aged and disabled voters. It also said that all polling stations must have separate entrances and exits.

Availability of drinking water


The ECI also recommended that there should be provisions for a permanent arrangement of tap facilities for drinking water. It further said that the voting stations should have sufficient ‘environment-friendly’ disposable glasses.

Ensure proper furniture for polling agents, senior citizens

Talking about the furniture, the ECI directed that voting booths must have proper tables, chairs, and benches for polling parties, and polling agents, as well as for disabled, pregnant, or senior citizens. The Commission also directed the CEOs to ensure that proper lighting arrangements are provided inside the polling booths.

Proper signage and toilets


The ECI also mandated that polling stations must have separate toilets in sufficient numbers for both male and female voters. One employee has to be deployed for the maintenance of hygiene in the toilets throughout the day, the order said. Proper signage near and at the polling stations to guide the voters towards various facilities (EVMs, toilets, drinking water, etc.) must also be put up, the Commission said in its directive.

Voter Assistance Booths


The Election Commission has asked to set up Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) with a team of officials to assist voters in correctly locating their polling booths and serial numbers in the electoral roll.

Also Read

Banks, post offices to help ECI step up voter education ahead of LS polls

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Exit Polls highlights: Chhattisgarh to Cong, Raj, MP to BJP; Mizoram hung

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Lok Sabha polls: BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Nagaur files nomination

LS polls: Congress-Kangana row boils, BJP's solo bet in Punjab. Updates

LS polls: BJP to go solo in Punjab, says state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

LS polls: CPI(M) expects turnaround in Bengal after barren outcome in 2019

LS polls: Kerala enrols over 300,000 young voters to electoral roll


Medical kits


In its order, the ECI Secretary Ajay Kumar Verma, has asked other facilities like medical kits containing medicines, masks, bandages, etc., along with a village-level health worker be made available at all polling stations. It further stated that during the summers, each political party will be supplied with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) for their and the voters’ use.

The Commission further attached a list of Do’s and Don'ts to prevent heat wave impact on the voters as prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority. It also asked that NCC, NSS, and Scouts & Guides volunteers should be deployed to manage the voters’ queue.
Topics : Election Commission of India BS Web Reports Election Commission national politics Heatwave in India Heatwave

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon