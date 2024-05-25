Unemployment, inflation biggest issues; public in our favour: Priyanka

Business Standard
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said unemployment and price rise are the "biggest issues" in the country and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, with an undercurrent in its favour.
Priyanka Gandhi made the remarks after casting her ballot in the morning.
Exuding confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the elections, she said price rise and unemployment are the "biggest issues" for everyone in the country.
Asked about Congress leaders voting for AAP candidates and vice versa, she said, "Setting aside our differences, we are voting for our Constitution and democracy. I am proud of it."

Later, she told reporters that there is an undercurrent and people have the feeling that their concerns have not been looked into.
"BJP leaders talk about all kinds of things but do not discuss the main issues of unemployment and price rise. People are fed up now," the Congress general secretary said.
Asked what is working in favour of the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, "We are talking about people's issues since the beginning and this is what we have been campaigning on and our manifesto also talks about."

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, their daughter Miraya Vadra and son Raihan Vadra also cast their ballots.
"I want people to come and vote, that's my only message," Miraya Vadra said after casting her vote for the first time.
Voting for the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections are being held on Saturday in 58 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories, including all seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region of West Bengal.

