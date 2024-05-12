Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold four rallies in West Bengal today

In his second visit to West Bengal this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in the state today to boost the campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

PM Modi will hold a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Singh in Barrackpore in the North 24 Parganas district at 11:30 am.

After that, the Prime Minister will address people in Hooghly in support of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee at 1 pm.

In Arambagh, PM Modi will campaign for BJP candidate Arup Kumar at 2:30 pm.

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting in Howrah at 4 pm also.

Earlier on May 3, PM Modi addressed rallies in West Bengal's Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13. The constituencies are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) would not win even 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"TMC isn't even winning 15 seats in the country. Now tell me, can TMC form the government with just 15 seats?" PM Modi said while speaking at a rally at West Bengal's Krishnanagar on May 3.

The Prime Minister said that it is also difficult for the Congress party to win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"...No matter how hard it tries, it is very difficult for the Congress to go past half-century, 50 seats. Can they form the government if they do not even win 50 seats?" PM Modi said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.