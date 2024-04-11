Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls: Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP

1 min read

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday, marking the defection of yet another visible opposition face to the ruling party in the election season.
Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
He had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.
Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.
Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP.

