Nominations for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls to begin tomorrow: ECI

The filing of nominations for the third phase of the 2024 general elections will begin on Friday, the Election Commission said.

"Nominations for the third phase of General Elections 2024 will begin tomorrow," the poll commission said on Thursday.

Voting under phase 3 will be held in 94 constituencies in 12 states and Union territories (UT) on May 7. The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases, with voters across the country going to the polls on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The Gazette notification for 94 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across 12 states and union territories going for polls in the Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued tomorrow," the statement issued by the ECI said.

Separately, notification for the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will also be issued tomorrow, it added.

The Lok Sabha poll in Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held on April 26 in phase two was adjourned following the death of a BSP candidate.

The BSP candidate died on April 9 and the election was adjourned under Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 by the returning officer.

The states and the union territories included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The last date for filing nominations for phase 3 is April 19 and scrutiny of nominations is April 20.

The last date of withdrawal of the names is April 22.