Lok Sabha polls: Rahul to attend election rallies, meetings in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for party candidates and address rallies of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the weeks to come. Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral luck for the second consecutive term from Wayanad constituency, will arrive in the southern state on April 15.



He would address a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode district on Monday evening. Gandhi would take part in several programmes in Wayanad constituency on April 15 and 16, Joseph Vazhackan, the coordinator of the programmes, said here in a statement on Sunday.



On April 18, the leader would take part in meetings in Kannur, Palakkad and Kottayam constituencies. Gandhi is also scheduled to address rallies in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts on April 22, Vazhackan added.



The Congress leader kicked off the poll campaign in his constituency Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive roadshow.



Gandhi had won Wayanad with a record margin of 431,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to Congress sources, besides Gandhi, several other prominent national leaders would also campaign in support of the party candidates in the state.



Senior party leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar would have a whirlwind tour in the southern state on April 16 as he would take out roadshows and address party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram constituencies, they added.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.