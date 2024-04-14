LS polls: PM Modi to hold poll campaigns in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka today

The BJP has fielded a new face, Darshan Singh, from Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, against Congress nominee Sanjay Sharma, a former MLA | (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address public rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka today to drum up support for BJP in ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi will address a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district as well as Karnataka's Mysuru today.

Narmadapuram, formerly known as Hoshangabad, is part of the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

PM Modi will be addressing a public gathering in Narmadapuram district at around 12:45 pm, which will target four parliamentary seats in the state, which include Hoshangabad, Betul, Chhindwara and Mandla.

Chhindwara is a hot seat in the state and it is considered a stronghold of former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath. The former CM's son, Nakul Nath, is contesting the seat and it was the only seat that the Congress managed to win in the previous 2019 general elections in the state.

The BJP has fielded a new face, Darshan Singh, from Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, against Congress nominee Sanjay Sharma, a former MLA.

Hoshangabad will go to the polls on April 26.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat.

A public meeting will be held in Mysuru at around 5.00 pm on Sunday, followed by a roadshow in the coastal city of Mangaluru later that evening.

This will be the first rally by PM Modi ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7.