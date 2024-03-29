Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: Shah to visit Tripura for 2 days from Apr 7 to campaign

During his proposed visit, Shah is also expected to chair an organisational meeting of party leaders, he said

Amit Shah, Shah, Home minister Amit Shah

He said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with senior party leaders on Thursday night for Shah's visit to the state | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura for two days from April 7 and will address a rally and hold a roadshow the next day as part of the BJP's campaign for its candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state, a party leader said on Friday.
During his proposed visit, Shah is also expected to chair an organisational meeting of party leaders, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Amit Shah ji, who is scheduled to address a rally in Mizoram on April 7, is likely to arrive in Tripura on the same day. He will hold an organisational meeting, address a rally in Gumati district's Udaipur and a roadshow in Agartala," BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit told PTI.
He said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with senior party leaders on Thursday night for Shah's visit to the state.
Elections to the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and by-poll to the Ramnagar assembly seat will be held on April 19, while the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will go to polls on April 26.
Rakshit said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and party MP Hema Malini are likely to visit the northeastern state soon to join the party's campaign.
We have already sent a wishlist for star campaigners to the party's central leadership. We have started campaigns for the elections with Chief Minister Manik Saha leading us," he said.
The BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb from the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, while Kriti Devi Debbarman is contesting the Tripura East parliamentary constituency.

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Focus on people's issues: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar advices CPI(M)

BJP's Rekha Patra lodges complaint against TMC leader for privacy violation

LS polls: Over 79K violations reported so far through C-Vigil app, says EC

LS polls: RJD to contest on 26, Cong, Left to field on 14 seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha polls: Oppn seals Bihar deal; RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

LS polls: INDIA bloc's protest, PM Modi calls Congress a 'bully'. 10 points

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections Tripura Election campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon