LS polls: 10 nations' political parties to visit India on BJP's invite

BJP said the foreign leaders will also be given insights into the party's election campaign and will be briefed about its strategies and the overall electoral process.

BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said the visit is part of the party's global outreach programme 'Know BJP'.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries will interact with a host of BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during their visit to India on the ruling party's invitation to get a first-hand experience of the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP said the foreign leaders will also be given insights into the party's election campaign and will be briefed about its strategies and the overall electoral process.
They will meet Nadda on Wednesday and also interact with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Australia's Liberal Party, Vietnam's Communist Party of Vietnam, Bangladesh's Awami League, Israel's Likud Party, Uganda's National Resistance Movement, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi, and Russia's United Russia Party are among the political parties whose representatives are visiting India.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and United National Party from Sri Lanka, Militant Socialist Movement, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement and Parti Mauricien Social Democrate from Mauritius, and Nepali Congress, Janamat Party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party from Nepal are among other parties visiting on the BJP's invitation.
BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said the visit is part of the party's global outreach programme 'Know BJP', which was launched by Nadda on its 43rd foundation day last year.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

