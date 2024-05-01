LS polls LIVE: PM Modi set to campaign in Gujarat today; Kharge to hold rallies in Karnataka
General Elections 2024 news updates: Catch all the latest news on the Lok Sabha polls here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Gujarat today, which is heading to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. PM Modi will address public meetings in the Banaskantha and Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituencies.
The Congress, CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the delay in publishing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Geenral Elections. On tuseday evening, the ECI made public the voter turnout of the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26. "Finally, ECI (Election Commission of India) has put out the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases which are substantially, not marginally as is normal, higher than the initial figures," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on X. "But why are the absolute numbers of voters in each parliamentary constituency not put out? Percentages are meaningless unless this figure is known," he said. Yechury claimed that apprehensions of manipulation of results continue as total voter numbers can be altered at the time of counting. Total number of voters in each constituency was always available on ECI website till 2014 and the commission must be transparent and put out this data, he said.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Karnataka’s Raichur and Gulbarga constituencies and Priyanka Gandhi will participate in an election rally in Assam’s Dhubri. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls is being held in seven phases, the remaining are on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
9:47 AM
Congress Chief Kharge appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed Devender Yadav as the interim chief of the party's Delhi unit, days after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post citing his inability to continue without a free hand and criticising the alliance with AAP. "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) with immediate effect," a statement issued by the Congress on Tuesday said.
9:45 AM
Congress, CPI(M) slam ECI over delay in sharing phase 1, 2 voting data
The Congress, CPI(M) and the TMC on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission over the delay in publishing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The commission in the evening made public the voter turnout of the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26.
9:29 AM
Lok Sabha 2024: Congress employing fear, rumour and now deepfake for its propaganda, says Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur today stated the Congress was using all types of tricks -- fear, confusion, rumour and now deepfake -- for its propaganda. Thakur refuted the Congress' charge that democracy was under threat or that reservations will be taken away by the BJP government. "It was during Congress regime that democracy was finished by imposing Emergency," Thakur told news agency PTI at Lucknow airport.
9:17 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi set to campaign in Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Gujarat today, which is heading to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. PM Modi will address public meetings in the Banaskantha and Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituencies.
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Samajwadi Party BJP Congress mallikarjun kharge All India Trinamool Congress
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:17 AM IST