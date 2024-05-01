LS polls LIVE: PM Modi set to campaign in Gujarat today; Kharge to hold rallies in Karnataka

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Karnataka’s Raichur and Gulbarga constituencies and Priyanka Gandhi will participate in an election rally in Assam’s Dhubri. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls is being held in seven phases, the remaining are on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The Congress, CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the delay in publishing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Geenral Elections. On tuseday evening, the ECI made public the voter turnout of the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26. "Finally, ECI (Election Commission of India) has put out the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases which are substantially, not marginally as is normal, higher than the initial figures," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on X. "But why are the absolute numbers of voters in each parliamentary constituency not put out? Percentages are meaningless unless this figure is known," he said. Yechury claimed that apprehensions of manipulation of results continue as total voter numbers can be altered at the time of counting. Total number of voters in each constituency was always available on ECI website till 2014 and the commission must be transparent and put out this data, he said.