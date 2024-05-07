Business Standard
LS polls 2024: PM Modi casts vote, urges people to ensure record turnout

He also urged people to vote in record numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday and said their active participation will make the election more vibrant

Photo: X@NarendraModi

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.
Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth.

He also urged people to vote in record numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday and said their active participation will make the election more vibrant.
Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

"Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also posted the message on the microblogging platform in Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi.

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S P Singh Baghel (Agra).

As many as 172.4 million people, including 83.9 million women are eligible to vote and 185,000 polling stations manned by 1.85 million officials have been set up.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

