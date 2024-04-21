LS polls: BJP, Congress use strategic advertising to sway undecided voters

The BJP’s ‘Dulha kaun hai?’ ad (above) takes potshots at Opposition leaders over leadership struggle in the INDIA bloc; one of the Congress’ ads focuses on its promise of Nari Nyay and granting Rs 1 lakh annually to impoverished women

The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has just concluded and political temperature in India is soaring. The campaign trail is ablaze with a potent weapon — advertisements. These aren't run-of-the-mill political ads but they're cleverly crafted messages designed to resonate with both old and new generations.

The national parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, are pulling out all the stops to pique voters’ interests: Some ads are a showcase of their achievements, while others are a sharp jab at their opponent. This is what advertising experts dub positive and negative advertising.

Harish Bijoor, an advertising expert,