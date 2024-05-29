Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: 'In good health, campaigning,' says Naveen Patnaik to PM Modi

Patnaik's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three back-to-back election rallies stated that the Odisha Chief Minister was not in a state to do his routine duties

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapara, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that he was in good health and campaigning for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections for the past one month.
"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has stated publicly earlier that I am his good friend. All he had to do was pick up a telephone and ask me about my health. But a number of BJP people from Odisha and Delhi are spreading rumours about my health.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in the state for the last one month," Patnaik said.
 
Patnaik's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three back-to-back election rallies stated that the Odisha Chief Minister was not in a state to do his routine duties.
The prime minister also said that if BJP comes to power in the state, it will set up a committee to ascertain the reason behind the sudden worsening of Patnaik's health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Lok Sabha elections Election Commission Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon