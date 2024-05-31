Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking re-polling in Bihar's Munger

The counsel for the petitioner alleged that huge rigging and booth capturing took place in the elections in Munger with the connivance of the local administration

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to hold re-polling in certain booths of Bihar's Munger constituency.
A vacation bench of Justices S C Sharma and P B Varale asked the petitioner to approach the high court.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Why don't you go to the HC? The high courts are not closed in this country," the bench said.
The counsel for the petitioner alleged that huge rigging and booth capturing took place in the elections in Munger with the connivance of the local administration.
The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the matter after which the petitioner withdrew the plea.
The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by RJD candidate Kumari Anita seeking a direction to the poll panel to conduct re-polling in 45 booths in Munger.
The plea alleged serious manipulation, booth capturing and rigging by JD(U) workers with the help of officials.
It also sought direction to remove District Election officer, Munger, Dr Avaneesh Kumar Singh, from all administrative responsibilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Supreme Court Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon