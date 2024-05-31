Will send bulldozers from Uttar Pradesh to crush Punjab mafias: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , on Thursday, said that Punjab has turned into a “den of land, drug and sand mafia”.

During election rallies in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, he said that he would send Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozers to crush the mafia groups of Punjab, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) come to power in the state.

The CM said, “If the BJP forms the next government in Punjab on June 1, the party will eliminate mafia groups within 48 hours.”

Campaigning for BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu and Anandpur Sahib nominee Subash Sharma, he said the pious land of Punjab has been “defiled” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the previous Congress dispensation.

UP bulldozers to crush mafias in Punjab

“The Congress and the AAP do not understand the sentiments of the people of Punjab. It is only due to the apathy of these governments that the state has become a den of land mafia, drug mafia and sand mafia. These mafias must be crushed and for this, the people of Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib must vote and elect BJP candidates. I will send bulldozers from Uttar Pradesh to crush the mafias,” the UP chief minister said.

Talking about the AAP and the Congress alliance in the state, Adityanath said, “In this election, there is BJP on one side which focuses on security, development, welfare of the poor, and honouring traditions, while on the other side, there is the AAP and the Congress alliance, playing with the sentiments of Punjab.”

He further said that India was called a ‘golden bird due to Punjab’ but today, youth in the state were in the grip of the drug mafia. “During the Congress regime, governance seemed to be controlled from a remote, while under AAP’s tenure, it appears to be run from the jail,” the CM added.

Congress neglected Kartarpur Sahib, says CM Adityanath



Accusing the Congress of neglecting Guru Nanak Dev’s holy place Kartarpur Sahib, the CM said, “This generation is fortunate that Guru Nanak Dev visited the then Ram temple in Ayodhya. Guru Gobind Singh had sent a battalion of Nihangs. Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj had written a verse in the name of Ram incarnation for the Ram Janmabhoomi. We have succeeded in fulfilling the resolutions of the Gurus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress was so greedy that it forgot Guru Nanak Dev’s holy place Kartarpur Sahib.”

(With agency inputs)