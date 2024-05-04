28% contesting Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections are crorepati candidates

Around 476 out of 1,710 candidates contesting the upcoming Phase-4 of Lok Sabha elections2024 are crorepatis, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch revealed. This makes up about 28 per cent of all candidates contesting the polls scheduled to be held on May 13.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch have conducted a detailed analysis of the financial backgrounds of candidates contesting in Phase 4 of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. This analysis, based on self-sworn affidavits of 1,710 out of 1,717 candidates, sheds light on the distribution of wealth among candidates, the prevalence of crorepati candidates, and other financial aspects.

There are a total of 1,717 candidates contesting polls in Phase-4, as announced by the Election Commission earlier this week. However, seven candidates could not be analysed in the report as their documents and affidavits were not properly scanned during the time of the report. Here is a breakdown of the financial backgrounds of candidates in Phase-4 Lok Sabha elections.

Financial background of candidates contesting Phase-4 LS polls 2024:



>12 per cent of candidates have assets worth Rs 5 crore and above

>Eight per cent have assets between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore

>18 per cent possess assets ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore

>25 per cent own assets between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh

>37 per cent have assets less than Rs 10 lakh

Crorepati candidates contesting Phase-4 of LS polls 2024:

Out of the 1,710 candidates, 476 (28 per cent) are crorepatis. Fifty-one per cent of candidates (871) have declared liabilities in their submitted affidavits

Party-wise crorepati candidate list for Phase 4 LS polls 2024:



>Shiv Sena: All three candidates (100 per cent)

>Biju Janata Dal (BJD): All four candidates (100 per cent)

>Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): All four candidates (100 per cent)

>Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): All four candidates (100 per cent)

>Telugu Desam Party (TDP): All 17 candidates (100 per cent)

>Bhartiya Rashtriya Congress (BRS): All 17 candidates (100 per cent)

>Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP): 24 out of 25 candidates (96 per cent)

>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 65 out of 70 candidates (93 per cent)

>Indian National Congress (INC or Congress): 56 out of 61 candidates (92 per cent)

>All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC): Seven out of eight candidates (88 per cent)

>All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM): Two out of three candidates (67 per cent)

>Samajwadi Party (SP): 11 out of 19 candidates (58 per cent)

Candidates with the highest incomes contesting Phase-4 of LS polls 2024:



1. Shaik Basheed, Congress

Constituency: Rajampet, Andhra Pradesh

Income: Rs 28,63,66,000 from business

2. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP

Constituency: Chevella, Telangana

Income: Rs 4,65,48,830 from salary, rental, interest, and dividend income

3. Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Congress

Constituency: Chevella, Telangana

Income: Rs 4,92,63,730 from salary, income from property, business income, and other sources

The income is based on the candidate's Income Tax Return (ITR) for 2023-24.

It's important to note that some candidates may be exempt from filing ITR as per Section 10 (26) of the IT Act 1961, particularly members of Scheduled Tribes residing in specific areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, or Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.



Around 44 candidates did not submit their PAN details.

Average assets per candidate party-wise list for Phase-4 LS polls 2024:

Telugu Desam Party (TDP): Rs 416.42 crore (17 candidates)

BJP: Rs 101.77 crore (70 candidates)

Shiv Sena: Rs 54.49 crore (three candidates)

BRS: Rs 54.25 crore (17 candidates)

YSRCP: Rs 39 crore (25 candidates)

TMC: Rs 36 crore (8 candidates)

Congress: Rs 23.65 crore (61 candidates)

Shivsena (UBT): Rs 13.53 crore (four candidates)

SP: Rs 9.86 crore (19 candidates)

AIMIM: Rs 9.53 crore (three candidates)

RJD: Rs 8.23 crore (four candidates)

BJD: Rs 3.11 crore (four candidates)

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Phase-4 of Lok Sabha election is Rs 11.72 crore.

Candidates with the highest assets contesting Phase 4 LS polls 2024:



1. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, TDP

Constituency: Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Total assets value: Rs 5,705 crore.

2. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP

Constituency: Chevella, Telangana

Total assets value: Rs 4,568 crore.

3. Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, TDP

Constituency: Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Total assets value: Rs 716 crore.

Twenty-four candidates declared zero assets.

Phase 4 will see 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT) go to polls. The counting of votes for all polls will be done on June 4. The states/UTs going to polls include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.