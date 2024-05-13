If INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back next day, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will be back from Tihar jail on June 5 if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections and the votes will be counted on June 4.

Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar.

"There were two CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar and the feed was monitored by 13 officers. It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to PMO. Modi ji was monitoring me... I do not know what grudge Modi has against me," he claimed.

Kejriwal said the AAP leaders are respected and loved by people and "feared by the BJP because of our work".

"I have to go back to jail on June 2. I will be watching the election results inside jail on June 4. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back on June 5," he told party councillors.

On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest. Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.