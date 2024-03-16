Sensex (    %)
                             
Polls in outer Manipur to be in 2 phases; voting from relief camps allowed

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day, Voters

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in Manipur since May last year have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Voting in the Outer Manipur constituency will be held in two phases, and those living in camps in violence-hit state will be allowed to vote from their camps, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
As the Election Commission announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls, queries were raised over the number of seats totalling up to 544, instead of 543.
Kumar said the increase was due to Outer Manipur being counted twice, since polls will be held there in two phases.
The elections for two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.
While Inner Manipur and some segments of Outer Manipur will vote in the first phase on April 19, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will vote in Phase 2 on April 26.

Asked about the situation in Manipur, the Chief Election Commissioner said, "we will make all arrangements."

"We have drawn a scheme, which we have notified... to allow the voters in the camp to vote from the camp. Like there is a scheme for Jammu and Kashmir migrants ... same way the scheme will implemented in Manipur. Voters will be allowed to vote from the respective camps... from the lower constituency to higher and higher to lower," Kumar said.
"My appeal to the voters is that let us decide through the ballot, peacefully by participating in the elections, we will make the arrangements," he added.
Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in Manipur since May last year have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives.
According to officials, over 25,000 people have been rescued by the security forces, while around 50,000 are living in camps following the unrest.

Topics : Manipur Northeast India Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

