Oppn asks EC to act against PM Modi's Whatsapp message on 'Viksit Bharat'

Raising the issue of people receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter on WhatsApp seeking support in building a 'Viksit Bharat', opposition leaders on Monday called on the Election Commission to act against what they said was a "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tagged a post of a person raising the issue of privacy over the prime minister's letter being received by persons living abroad.

"Will the @ECISVEEP take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party?" Tharoor said on X.

Another Congress MP Manish Tewari also posted on X the WhatsApp message which had the letter attached, as received by him on his phone.

"This unsolicited WhatsApp message came at 12.09 AM today . It seems to be from @GoI_MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & IT). Is this not a blatant violation of the both Model Code of Conduct & Right to Privacy," Tewari said.

"Where did the ministry get my mobile number from? Which database are they unauthorisedly accessing?" he said.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale alleged that the people not just in India but around the world, who visited the country, have been spammed in the last two days with this 'Viksit Bharat' Whatsapp message promoting Modi and the BJP.

"WhatsApp claims the number belongs to India's IT ministry. What database was used in this? Why are messages being sent violating code of conduct?" Gokhale said.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must answer how his ministry is illegally running a BJP campaign using state machinery despite the code of conduct, the TMC leader said and asked if the Election Commission would act.

Last week, several BJP leaders had also shared Modi's letter to the people in which he sought their suggestions and support in building a 'Viksit Bharat', expressing confidence that they will together to take the country to great heights together.

Addressing the citizens as "dear family member", the prime minister said their partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade and the trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates him.





"The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," he said in the letter.