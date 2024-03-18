2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar', says PM Modi





"Congress is a party that will go to any extent to gain power. The British have left, but the Congress has not left the British mentality of divide and rule...Congress first divided the country based on caste, community, and divided people on the basis of religion, region and language, and to gain power. Congress also divided the country, but still, the party with its divisive mentality is not satisfied with this. Congress has again started playing the dangerous game of dividing the country. Now they have also started speaking openly about their intentions. Recently, the Congress MP from Karnataka has given a statement about dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed," Prime Minister said. "Your role is bigger in achieving 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar'", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to voters while addressing a rally at Shivamogga in Karnataka on Monday.

"If INDIA bloc wants to destroy 'Shakti', worshipping it is our declaration. When you vote for BJP, your vote is for social justice," PM Modi added.







#WATCH | Shivamogga, Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi says, "...Congress ko is Lok Sabha chunav mein chun chun kar ke saaf kar dene chahiye. You have to come out with this resolution on April 26 and May 7..." pic.twitter.com/XEeZG6Gy7B March 18, 2024 "We are Confident that lotus of development will bloom on June 4 in all seats of Karnataka," he said.





