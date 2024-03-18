Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar', says PM Modi

'Congress aims to fill coffers by looting the public', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

"Your role is bigger in achieving 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar'", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to voters while addressing a rally at Shivamogga in Karnataka on Monday.

"Congress is a party that will go to any extent to gain power. The British have left, but the Congress has not left the British mentality of divide and rule...Congress first divided the country based on caste, community, and divided people on the basis of religion, region and language, and to gain power. Congress also divided the country, but still, the party with its divisive mentality is not satisfied with this. Congress has again started playing the dangerous game of dividing the country. Now they have also started speaking openly about their intentions. Recently, the Congress MP from Karnataka has given a statement about dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed," Prime Minister said.

"If INDIA bloc wants to destroy 'Shakti', worshipping it is our declaration. When you vote for BJP, your vote is for social justice," PM Modi added. 

"We are Confident that lotus of development will bloom on June 4 in all seats of Karnataka," he said.


This will be his second such meeting in Karnataka since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. The first was on Saturday at Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.


BJP is expecting a huge turnout at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park) for the meet in the home district of Yediyurappa, who is a member of the party's all-important Parliamentary board. The saffron party is aiming to better its 2019 performance, where it won 25 of the 28 seats, in 2024 as well.

Yediyurappa's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the BJP candidate for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, where former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa has announced he will contest as an independent candidate as he is upset over the denial of ticket to his son K E Kantesh to contest from Haveri LS constituency.

Eshwarappa has even announced that he will skip Modi's public meeting. The disgruntled leader had earlier stated that the Prime Minister "resides in his heart".

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, who is Yediyurappa's second son and Shikaripura MLA, visited Allama Prabhu ground along with senior party functionaries to supervise the preparations and gave necessary directions to ensure that the meeting goes smoothly.


(With input from agencies)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Highlights: Cong, BRS have an alliance built on basis of scams, says PM

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

LS polls highlights: Nitish elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

Highlights: Electoral bonds world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul

LS polls highlights: Cong's poll body meets to finalise candidates

Cong's Satheesan accuses CM Vijayan of 'creating space' for BJP in state

Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC orders removal of home secretaries in 6 states

Ahead of LS polls, Kamal Nath's close aide, other functionaries join BJP

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti': PM Modi in Telangana

I didn't meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's claim 'baseless', says Ashok Chavan

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon