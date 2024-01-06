Sensex (    %)
                        
Panel on 'One Nation, One Election' invites suggestions from public

The suggestions can be posted on the committee's website, onoe.gov.in or sent by email to sc-hlc@gov.in, as stated in the notice

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has issued a public notice inviting public comments on the issue.
"Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country," stated the notice.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The suggestions can be posted on the committee's website, onoe.gov.in or sent by email to sc-hlc@gov.in, as stated in the notice.
Earlier, the High-Level Committee constituted held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind; Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah;Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission N. K. Singh; Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner.
Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, joined the meeting virtually.
One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023. As per the Terms of Reference, the Committee was required to make recommendations for creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections on a permanent basis, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMS/VVPATS, etc.
Suggestions are invited in writing from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country. All suggestions received by January 15, 2024, will be placed before the Committee for its consideration, as stated in the public notice issued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : one nation one election Election state elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

