Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 11 am?

Muzaffarpur: People wait in queues to cast their votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Mushahari in Muzaffarpur district, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 saw a voter turnout of 23.66 per cent by 11 am on Monday. Voting commenced at 7 am across forty-nine parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) and is scheduled to conclude between 5-6 pm.

Below is the state-wise voter turnout recorded till 11 am: Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Bihar

Approximately 21.11 per cent of over 9.5 million voters in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar had cast their ballots by 11 am.

Voting began at 7 am in Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saran, and Hajipur constituencies, with 9.5 million voters deciding the fate of 80 candidates at 9,436 polling stations. Turnout figures for specific constituencies include Sitamarhi (22.70 per cent), Muzaffarpur (22.45 per cent), Madhubani (22.37 per cent), Saran (20.75 per cent), and Hajipur (17.36 per cent).

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir

More than 21.37 per cent of the 1.7 million electorate participated in the first four hours of polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling proceeded smoothly across the constituency, which encompasses 18 assembly segments across Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Budgam districts. The Langate segment in Kupwara district recorded the highest turnout of 24.21 per cent.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Jharkhand

A voter turnout of 26.18 per cent was recorded till 11 am across three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.

Voting commenced at 7 am in Chatra, Hazaribag, and Koderma seats. Turnout figures include Chatra (26.01 per cent), Hazaribag (25.45 per cent), and Koderma (26.95 per cent). In this phase, 5.8 lakh voters, including 2.8 million women, are eligible to vote at 6,705 polling stations.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 15.93 per cent by 11 am across 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Individual constituency figures include Bhiwandi (14.79 per cent), Dhule (17.38 per cent), Dindori (19.50 per cent), Kalyan (11.46 per cent), Mumbai North (14.71 per cent), Mumbai North Central (15.73 per cent), Mumbai North East (17.01 per cent), Mumbai North West (17.53 per cent), Mumbai South (12.75 per cent), Mumbai South Central (16.69 per cent), Nashik (16.30 per cent), Palghar (18.60 per cent), and Thane (14.86 per cent).

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in Odisha

Odisha saw a voter turnout of 21.07 per cent till 11 am across five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments.

Voting started at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundergarh parliamentary constituencies. No untoward incidents were reported at polling booths.

LS polls Phase 5: Voter turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 32.70 per cent by 11 am across seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Turnout figures include Arambagh (SC) (36.21 per cent), Uluberia (33.98 per cent), Hooghly (33.78 per cent), Bangaon (SC) (31.81 per cent), Sreerampur (31.74 per cent), Howrah (30.89 per cent), and Barrackpore (29.99 per cent). The Chief Electoral Office received 1,053 poll-related complaints by 11 am.

Ladakh recorded a 27.87 per cent voter turnout at 11 am, and Uttar Pradesh 27.76 per cent.