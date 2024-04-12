Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Poll-related seizures in K'taka cross Rs 300 cr since MCC came into effect

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for its 28 constituencies

election , election logo

They have also registered 1,587 FIRs with regard to the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Election-related seizures in Karnataka on Friday crossed the Rs 300 crore mark since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16, according to the Election Commission.
Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for its 28 constituencies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Since March 16 till date, seizures worth Rs 307.61 crore have been made by the Election Commission in Karnataka in coordination with its enforcement teams comprising flying squads, police and static surveillance team, the EC officials said.
According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 46.01 crore cash, Rs 7.73 crore articles meant for distribution as freebies, liquor worth Rs 147 crore, narcotic substances worth 9.75 crore, and gold worth Rs 24.38 crore, among others.
They have also registered 1,587 FIRs with regard to the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.
The Excise Department has booked 2,002 heinous cases, 2,531 cases for breach of licence conditions, 119 cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and 12,766 cases under section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965. Also, 1,214 different types of vehicles have been impounded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon