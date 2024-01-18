Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Assam from Nagaland

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday entered Assam through Haluwating in Sivasagar district from Nagaland

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Sivasagar (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday entered Assam through Haluwating in Sivasagar district from Nagaland.
Gandhi resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland in the early morning and reached Assam around 9:45 am.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was received by hundreds of party workers at Haluwating, where the national flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the eight-day journey in the state.
The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.
The Assam leg of the march will continue till January 25.
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is planned to cover 110 districts in 15 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Manipur denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Nagaland on Day 3

Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda in Delhi, discusses seat sharing for LS polls

Congress should focus on livelihood issues: DesignBoxed's Naresh Arora

Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, I am 90 now: Ex PM Deve Gowda

INDIA bloc leaders attend virtual meeting, focus on seat-sharing agenda

Ahead of LS polls, Delhi CM Kejriwal to be on two-day Goa visit from Jan 19

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Parliament BJP Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon