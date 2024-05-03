Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Business Standard
APRIL 24, 2024** Solapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier.
Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement.
Sharma was the key man who looked after the two key constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.
The two will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:20 AM IST

Income Tax Calendar May 2024
