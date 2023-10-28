close
Heatmap

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Amit Shah on three-day visit to state

On Saturday, Shah will pay tributes to tribal martyrs king Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah near Rani Durgawati Hospital in Jabalpur

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh starting Saturday, a party release said. He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions during the visit, it said.

On Saturday, Shah will pay tributes to tribal martyrs king Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah near Rani Durgawati Hospital in Jabalpur at 12.50 pm. He will then address a meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jabalpur divisional office at 1.30 pm, the BJP release added.

At 3.40 pm, Shah will address a public meeting at Junnardeo in Chhindwara district. He will then address a meeting of the BJP's Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, it said.
Assembly polls will be held on November 17 in MP, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Madhya Pradesh BJP

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

