Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Madhya Pradesh elections: Counting of votes begins for 230 Assembly seats

Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the last twenty years, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when Congress came to power in 2018

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face (Photo: Twitter)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 08:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes of assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 began at 8 am on Sunday.
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Voting was carried out in a single phase.Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the last twenty years, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when Congress came to power in 2018.
The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face.
According to the results of exit polls, the welfare schemes of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, referred to as "Mamaji" by people, along with that of the BJP government at the Centre seemed to have had an impact on the electorate in Madhya Pradesh which has a sizeable section of tribals and Dalits.
The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.
The state's overall turnout hit a record high of 76.22 per cent for the 230-member Assembly this year, up from 74.97 per cent in 2018, when the Congress won but was toppled by defections just over a year later.
In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively.

Also Read

PM Modi to attend 125th foundation day of Scindia School at Gwalior in MP

Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls

Civil aviation sector witnessing growth phase: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia loyalist returns to Congress in MP from BJP citing neglect

Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Congress will get clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh exit polls 2023: Close fight likely between BJP, Congress

Meanwhile, the poll results on Sunday will decide the political future of the state's longest-serving Chouhan and his Congress challenger Kamal Nath besides that of some other senior leaders from both the parties.
Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013.
He returned to power in March 2020 after then senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath government.
Congress veteran and ex-CM Kamal Nath has been the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president for several years. Nath has represented the Chhindwara parliamentary seat for nine terms since 1980, becoming one of the longest-serving MPs in the country.
Digvijaya Singh, Senior Congress leader and two-time CM was an integral part of the Kamal Nath-led party campaign.
Singh has been in politics since 1977 and is known for his outspoken and controversial views on various issues. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also a prominent leader of the BJP who has quickly climbed up the ladder. A former Congress leader, Scindia entered politics in 2002 when he won the Guna Lok Sabha seat necessitated due to the death of his father and Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia.
Topics : Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections Assembly polls Congress BJP Politics

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon