MP CM Chouhan distributes voter slips in Bhopal, asks people to vote

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday distributed voter slips to residents of Shymala Hills locality in Bhopal and urged them to exercise their franchise in the upcoming state assembly polls.

During this, the BJP leader also visited the residence of Congress leader Govind Goyal in the Shymala Hills locality and handed him over the voter slip. On the occasion he urged him to cast the vote in the forthcoming polls scheduled to be held this week.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is starting the work of distributing voter slips to citizens from today. With the slip, the voters get information about their polling booth. Along with this, we are also interacting and requesting them to cast their vote in the upcoming polls for further prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh."

He also said that he requested the voters to cast the vote in their favour on the occasion.

"Today I interacted with the voters along with the BJP candidate here, distributed slips and requested them to vote for the BJP," Chouhan added.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

This time the state assembly elections have 64523 Polling booths in the state while there are 53987876 eligible voters in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that more than 1,000 FIRs were registered so far across the state in connection with violation of the model code of conduct.

He also said that till now the commission confiscated goods and properties worth Rs 330 crores, including Rs 38 crores in cash across the state ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held this week.

"A total of around Rs 72 crore was seized during the previous 2018 assembly elections. But this time, till now we have seized Rs 330 crore which includes 38 crores cash, liquor, drugs, jewellery and other things," Rajan said.