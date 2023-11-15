Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Yadav sees 'wave of change' in MP; alleges Cong inaction on Mandal report

"A wave of change was prevailing in Madhya Pradesh and SP candidates are going to win elections with a record margin," he stated

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India Niwari (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed a "wave of change" was visible in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and blasted the saffron outfit for making "false promises" to voters to retain power.

Attacking his INDIA bloc ally Congress, Yadav said the Grand Old Party, when it headed the government at the Centre, did not implement the Mandal Commission recommendations. A wave of change was prevailing in Madhya Pradesh and SP candidates are going to win elections with a record margin," he stated.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM was addressing an election meeting to drum up support for his party candidate from Niwari, Meera Yadav, on the last day of campaigning for the November 17 assembly polls.

The SP has fielded 71 candidates in MP, which has a 230-member assembly, after it failed to enter into a pre-poll truck with the Congress - the largest constituent of the opposition INDIA grouping.

"The Congress and the BJP formed governments in Madhya Pradesh but people remain in sorrow. The Congress could not save its MLAs from being looted. The BJP looted them, he said.

Yadav was referring to the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath in March 2020 following a rebellion by a section of party MLAs that paved the way for the BJP to return to power in MP after 15 months. He hit out at the ruling BJP for not keeping its promises.

The BJP promised jobs to youths, farmers were told their income would double and they will get a reasonable price for their produce. Did the BJP keep its promises?" the SP leader asked.

The BJP government (at the Centre) implemented a note ban (in 2016) and then indulged in corruption by reprinting them, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

The saffron party has failed to check rising inflation and has only indulged in speaking lies to garner votes, he added. It was claimed the note ban will benefit farmers and curb corruption. Did it happen? he asked.

It is unfortunate that in Madhya Pradesh, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were not getting 27 per cent reservation in government jobs and education despite constituting more than half of the state's population, Yadav said. If the SP gets an opportunity to form a government, it will carry out a caste-based census in Madhya Pradesh and ensure backward communities get reservation in accordance with their population, he asserted.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TMS Ep547: SC on NCLT & NCLAT, airport charges, markets, Mandal Commission

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Oppn must move forward with common minimum programme: Bihar Congress chief

Wrestlers issue has dented India's image abroad, says Akhilesh Yadav

BJP, Congress field fewer Muslim candidates for Assembly polls in 3 states

Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 seats

EC has to take further action: Himanta Sarma on notice to Priyanka Gandhi

Battle for MP: 6 years on, Mandsaur police firing missing from poll pitch

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi promises free education for tribal girls

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon