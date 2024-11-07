Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto promises free education, to scrap Dharavi project

Business Standard
The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai ~ (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.

Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power.  ALSO READ: MVA unveils five poll guarantees, promises Rs 3,000 per month for women

 

The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai.

Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.

Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs.

