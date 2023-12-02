Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

13 centres, 4000 personnel assigned: Counting day preparations in Mizoram

The state election department informed that all preparations and arrangements have been made for the counting scheduled to be held on Monday

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day

Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election department (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Election Commission of India rescheduled the counting of votes for assembly elections in Mizoram to December 4, preparations are in full swing to ensure smooth conduct of operations.
The state election department informed that all preparations and arrangements have been made for the counting scheduled to be held on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the rescheduling of the counting day from December 3, the ECI on Friday said that the date has been revised for counting in Mizoram as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day.
According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, the counting will be conducted in 13 centres across the state and 40 counting halls. There will be 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state.
Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election department.
Earlier, Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla told ANI that, all arrangements have been made to ensure an incident-free day of counting.
Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 and 80.66 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the state.
The exit poll results of Mizoram have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the political observers have also predicted the same.
But, both the regional parties have kept their hopes high over winning an absolute majority to form the next government in Mizoram.
"We are very much confident that, ZPM will get the absolute majority seats and form the government," ZPM Working President K Sapdanga who contested from Aizawl North-III constituency earlier told ANI.
MNF led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ZPM led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma and Congress contested in all 40 assembly seats, while BJP contested in only 23 seats in the state.

Also Read

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Mizoram elections 2023: ZPM working president K Sapdanga casts his vote

Mizoram govt incurs Rs 4.88 cr wasteful expenditure due to negligence: CAG

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Date, time, how & where to watch counting

Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Monday

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Three exit polls predict no clear winner

Mizoram's results day: 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting of votes

Mizoram elections: Female voter turnout with 81.25% exceeds male turnout

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army Election Assembly elections Election Commission

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon