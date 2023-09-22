Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

In an important step in strengthening ties between Zo communities, leaders of Zo United, a recently formed organization representing Zo ethnic groups, visited Chief Minister Zoramthanga on September 21, according to a report by India Today North East.

Zo United is a grouping that was founded earlier in September under the guidance of the NGO Coordination Committee.

Leaders of Zo United thanked the people of Mizoram for their support and concern for the Integrated Development for the Scheduled Tribes (IDSP) during the visit.

Leaders also expressed gratitude to Zoramthanga for supporting the Manipur Zo ethnic community. Over the last few months, the Mizoram CM has acted actively as the mediator.

Earlier in the day, Zo United appointed a new leadership team, which includes Albert L Renthlei elected as the Convener representing the Mizo Peoples Convention. John K Ngaihte and Ajang Khongsai will serve as co-conveners. 48 leaders representing Manipur Zo ethnic groups participated in the event.

During a meeting on September 7, it was decided that the previously formed Coordination Committee on Separate Administration Manipur (CORSAM) and Joint Inpi Council (JIC) would be abolished or disbanded. The move is seen as a crucial measure to prevent duplication of roles.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Elections in the state are due to take place later in the year. Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 legislators in the assembly, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has legislators, Congress five and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one.