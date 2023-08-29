ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

A 20-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Aizawl on Tuesday on a two-day visit to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, officials said.

The delegation will be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

During its visit, the ECI team will meet the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and representatives of political parties.

They will also interact with the state's icons, persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and youngsters, before holding a press conference on Thursday.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to review the poll preparedness in the central Indian state.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six, while the Congress has five legislators and the BJP one.