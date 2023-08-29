Confirmation

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

The delegation will be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
A 20-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Aizawl on Tuesday on a two-day visit to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, officials said.
The delegation will be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
During its visit, the ECI team will meet the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and representatives of political parties.
They will also interact with the state's icons, persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and youngsters, before holding a press conference on Thursday.
Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to review the poll preparedness in the central Indian state.
The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six, while the Congress has five legislators and the BJP one.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

