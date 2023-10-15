MNF will return to power in Mizoram, hopeful of bagging 25-35 seats: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday asserted that his party, the Mizo National Front, will return to power and bag 25-35 seats in the upcoming polls for the 40-member assembly.

He also claimed that the Congress, which was ousted by the MNF in the 2018 polls, could draw a blank in this year's election to be held on November 7.

We are busy preparing ourselves for the upcoming assembly polls. We are really hopeful that we shall be able to win the majority and form the government (again)... I am expecting between 25 and 35 seats, Zoramthanga told PTI Video in an interview.

As far as the Congress is concerned, if they can get one or two seats, we'll deem them lucky; otherwise they can get none... The BJP, at the most, might get two seats and they may also get nil... and our opponent, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), if they cross 10 (seats), the party will be lucky... Therefore, for us, there is a lot of chance to form the government, he said.

The ruling MNF is vying for a second straight term in the 2023 assembly polls. In all, it has ruled for three terms since Mizoram became a state in 1987 after the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the Mizo peace accord, while the Congress has had four terms in power.

In the 2018 assembly election, the MNF had secured 26 seats, the Congress managed five seats, the BJP won one seat, while the ZPM clinched eight seats.

Earlier this week, addressing party workers, Zoramthanga had said the MNF is confident of retaining power as its influence was steadily increasing over the past few months and a wave was discernible in its favour.

Zoramthanga, during the interview, also said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, his government has managed to usher in development throughout Mizoram.

We have been in power for five years, but it has been an unlucky period due to the Covid-19 pandemic... the economy breaks down like it happens in other parts of the world... Nevertheless, we tried our best and development to a great extent, is spreading across Mizoram, he said.

