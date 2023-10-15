close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

MNF will return to power in Mizoram, hopeful of bagging 25-35 seats: CM

He also claimed that the Congress, which was ousted by the MNF in the 2018 polls, could draw a blank in this year's election to be held on November 7

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga i

We are busy preparing ourselves for the upcoming assembly polls. We are really hopeful that we shall be able to win the majority and form the government (again)... I am expecting between 25 and 35 seats, Zoramthanga told PTI Video in an interview

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday asserted that his party, the Mizo National Front, will return to power and bag 25-35 seats in the upcoming polls for the 40-member assembly.
He also claimed that the Congress, which was ousted by the MNF in the 2018 polls, could draw a blank in this year's election to be held on November 7.
We are busy preparing ourselves for the upcoming assembly polls. We are really hopeful that we shall be able to win the majority and form the government (again)... I am expecting between 25 and 35 seats, Zoramthanga told PTI Video in an interview.
As far as the Congress is concerned, if they can get one or two seats, we'll deem them lucky; otherwise they can get none... The BJP, at the most, might get two seats and they may also get nil... and our opponent, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), if they cross 10 (seats), the party will be lucky... Therefore, for us, there is a lot of chance to form the government, he said.
The ruling MNF is vying for a second straight term in the 2023 assembly polls. In all, it has ruled for three terms since Mizoram became a state in 1987 after the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the Mizo peace accord, while the Congress has had four terms in power.
In the 2018 assembly election, the MNF had secured 26 seats, the Congress managed five seats, the BJP won one seat, while the ZPM clinched eight seats.
Earlier this week, addressing party workers, Zoramthanga had said the MNF is confident of retaining power as its influence was steadily increasing over the past few months and a wave was discernible in its favour.
Zoramthanga, during the interview, also said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, his government has managed to usher in development throughout Mizoram.
We have been in power for five years, but it has been an unlucky period due to the Covid-19 pandemic... the economy breaks down like it happens in other parts of the world... Nevertheless, we tried our best and development to a great extent, is spreading across Mizoram, he said.

Also Read

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram govt incurs Rs 4.88 cr wasteful expenditure due to negligence: CAG

Mizoram's ruling MNF forms alliance with HPC(R) ahead of assembly polls

Mizoram Cong leader accuses CM Zoramthanga of misleading debt calculations

Mizoram elections 2023: ZPM fields candidate for Tuichawng constituency

Mizoram polls timed early to weaken Congress: Former Rajya Sabha MP

Ahead of Mizoram Assembly polls, five Mizoram independent MLAs resign

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Assembly elections Congress BJP

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon